26 Oct 2017 | 12.43 pm

Grocery retailer SuperValu has opened its new store in Dundalk. The 17,600 sq. ft. outlet in the town’s new Fairways development has led to the creation of 55 jobs.

SuperValu’s Fairways store represents an investment of some €7m and it is located as an anchor tenant in a new retail development at the former Fairways Hotel Site in Dundalk. The Fairways development also includes a coffee shop, a pharmacy and residential units, and was developed by local company Wonderglade.

The store is owned by local businessman Richard Tiernan and stocks a variety of locally-sourced products. It also stocks SuperValu Food Academy producers such as Kookie Dough and curry sauce/paste maker Sing Li. Some of the other locally-sourced products available include Moran Jams, Rafferty’s Fine Foods, Morgans Seafoods and McCloskey’s Bakery.

The SuperValu Fairways store features a big bakery, as well as butcher and fish counters, while there is also parking for 150 customers.

Commenting at today’s (October 26) store opening, owner Richard Tiernan said that he was delighted to be providing an economic boost to Louth, between the 55 people employed there and the local suppliers being stocked.

“Our combination of fresh food leadership, value and a tailored service to the local community makes us the ideal destination in the run-up to Christmas, which will be our busiest trading period during the year,” he continued.

SuperValu currently operates 220 stores nationwide, employing (with its retail partners) some 14,500 staff.

Photo: Richard Tiernan (left), SuperValu Fairways; Special Olympian Kyle Norton and Eoghan Jones regional manager, SuperValu (Pic: Maxwell Photography)