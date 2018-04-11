11 Apr 2018 | 10.06 am

Supermac’s is set to create 200 jobs in Cork with the opening of three new restaurants over the coming weeks. The outlets will be located in Ballyvolane, on the Bandon Road and in Tivoli.

The new outlet in Ballyvolane will include a Supermac’s, a Papa John’s Pizza and a drive-through. This will bring to 13 the total amount of outlets the company has in Cork city and county.

Pat McDonagh, MD of Supermac’s, said that the group is already hiring for the new positions. “We have career opportunities at all levels and we are looking for managers, store managers, assistant managers and catering assistants.”

Supermac’s will open six new outlets in total in the first half of 2018, bringing its total restaurant complement to 114. The group employs more than 2,700 people around the country.

Supermac’s also operates Papa John’s Pizza, SuperSubs and Macs Place Diners. “Many of our younger staff have used Supermac’s to pay for their college education,” said McDonagh.

“A lot of doctors, nurses, dentists and teachers spent many years working with us throughout the country to help put themselves through college.”