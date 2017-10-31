31 Oct 2017 | 04.29 pm

Meath-based health food company Superlife has signed a potentially lucrative deal with Norwegian outfit Orkla to supply it with health food products across Scandinavia.

Founded in 2011 by Talya Lewin and Diarmuid Russell, Superlife focuses on vegan consumer products, which it sells through its website and in various retail outlets nationwide.

Headquartered in Oslo, Orkla supplies branded consumer goods to the grocery, out-of-home, specialised retail, pharmacy and bakery sectors. Under the deal, Orkla will work with Superlife to develop the Superlife brand and distribute its range into Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. There is also a potential to expand into other Central European markets.

Superlife is being supported by the Boyne Valley Food Innovation District (BVFID), a government-backed initiative to foster new businesses and employment in the mid-east region.

Commenting on the deal, Gary O’Meara, general manager at BVFID partner Meath Enterprise, said that it all happened at astounding pace. “Cracking international markets can be a painful, time-consuming, complex process and can be very tough for indigenous food producers,” he added.

“However, BVFID provided a network of expertise that accelerated the process hugely. This is just the first announcement and there are more of these high-value international deals in the pipeline for companies within the Boyne Valley Food Innovation District.”

BVFID has secured Enterprise Ireland funding for the next three years, which will help it support and accelerate businesses in the region. Another strategic partner for BVFID is Epicom Food.

John Cunningham, CEO of Epicom, explained how his company invested heavily in building routes to markets such as Scandinavia and China over the past five years.

“We have found out the hard way that developing new markets is extremely difficult and expensive but Epicom Food are committed to working with BVFID to ensure that other Irish foods SMEs don’t necessarily have to experience the same pain,” he continued. “Everybody doesn’t need to drive into the same potholes in order to learn from the experience.”

Photo: Gary O’Meara (left), Meath Enterprise, and John Cunningham, Epicom Food