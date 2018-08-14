‘Super Budget’ EasyHotel Opens In Belfast

14 Aug 2018 | 09.02 am

The easyHotel chain has opened its first hotel in Ireland on Howard Street in central Belfast.

The duo behind the venture are David Crowe nd Kevin Baird (pictured), and it’s their first venture into the hospitality industry.

easyHotel offers what it calls ‘super-budget’ accommodation and the Belfast premises is located a short walk from City Hall and the centre, with four floors, free WiFi, and a range of rooms including family rooms, double rooms, superior rooms and facilities for those with disabilities.

Kevin Baird said: “With so much new accommodation on the market in the last number of months, easyHotel guest accommodation offers a modern, stylish and highly affordable alternative.

“Belfast is filled with historic pubs, fine restaurants and cultural hotspots – from museums to architecture. Our aim is to champion tourism in Belfast by offering a central base for tourists to explore the city.

“Using smartphones, our guests have the ability to unlock their room without even having to check in. It is a new concept, but it is one that meets the needs of the modern traveller and I think we will be seeing a lot more of in major cities.”

The chain is part of the easy group. But just as with a budget airline, room rates can vary. Running a test booking today, the cheapest rate for the rest of August is £34 for a Sunday night and the most expensive is £104 for a Saturday. Prices include a light breakfast.