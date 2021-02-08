Super Bowl Ads Worth A Second Look

08 Feb 2021 | 04.53 pm

Sandwich chain Jimmy John’s, a rival to Subway, pushed the boat out with its first Super Bowl spot starring Brad Garrett.

Guinness turned to 49ers’ legend Joe Montana for this wishy-washy 30-second spot that aired in San Francisco, Orlando and Chicago, as well as Los Angeles, New York City and Boston.

Joe Biden seems to be double-jobbing as a copywriter for Jeep, judging by this wearisome epic featuring Dems’ favourite Bruce Springsteen, on hand fill his pension pot with the President for the second time in a month.

Ladies, blink and you’d miss this one. Payments service Klarna, featuring Maya Rudolph, is supposed to showcase Klarna’s ‘Pay in 4’ service with this brief spot.

Not a bad commercial from Dr. Squatch, a personal care brand that markets natural soap to men. Dr. Squatch is only sold via Amazon and usually uses viral videos on YouTube to grab attention.

Amazon’s Alexa is always game for a laugh at the Super Bowl, and this simmering spot would have relieved some of the tedium from the one-sided match.

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade captured the pandemic zeitgeist with lemon showers.

You can’t go wrong with Will Ferrell, who produced the goods for GM.

Generally, big brand beer Super Bowl ads have gone to hell. Boston brewer Sam Adams stepped into the void with this spoof of a Budweiser classic.