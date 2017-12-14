14 Dec 2017 | 09.28 am

Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) has launched a new mobile app to help firms with disaster recovery.

The company provides IT production and recovery services and is headquartered in the US. It also has operations in Dublin.

Sungard AS’s new ‘Act with Assurance’ app builds on its existing AssuranceCM Business Continuity Software to help businesses more efficiently manage and recover from an incident.

The app coordinates with the assurance software platform to provide an interactive and efficient way to manage business continuity. It delivers individualised playbooks to the mobile devices of recovery team members for each test exercise or actual event.

“The most important part of managing an incident is communication. It’s also the biggest challenge recovery teams face,” said Ted Marquardt, senior product manager at Sungard AS.

“Unfortunately, when disaster strikes, it is not uncommon for incident responders to find themselves frustrated by plans in static, outdated PDFs or binders, or to be interrupted by conference calls with requests for updates.

“The Act with Assurance app provides recovery teams the ability to interact live through a new communication channel, which is absolutely essential to effective incident recovery.”

Using the new app, incident coordinators can stage task assignments and monitor up-to-the minute task progress, streamlining communications during an event. Responders see their customised task lists at a glance, and they can provide updates by tapping their smartphone screen. Updates then feed back to the command centre in assurance.

“Apps for other business continuity software are merely portals to the existing sites with no additional functionality. Act with Assurance is a native app developed as a powerful extension of Assurance’s incident management solution, building on the business continuity data our customers are gathering with Assurance,” Marquardt continued.

The app’s features include:

• Mobile push notifications

• Focused task lists

• Recovery workflow tracking

• Integration with the Assurance platform.

The Act with Assurance mobile app is currently available for US and UK-based customers using iOS devices, with expansion to Android coming in early 2018.