Sunday Business Post Bucks Trend With 5% Sales Rise

23 Feb 2018 | 08.30 am

Sales of the Sunday Business Post rose by almost five per cent in the second half of 2017, with both print and digital channels performing well.

The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) said the Post recorded average issue sales of 31,674 between July and December 2017, both print and e-reader sales. The newspaper operates a hard paywall online, and 2,055 people pay the required subscription.

Overall, the figure equates to a 4.7% increase in sales, bettering the previous period’s 1.1%, and bucking the 4.6% decline in both the quality Sunday market and the average industry decline of 6.3%.

Chief executive Siobhan Lennon said: “Between print and digital, more people are now paying to read our content than in the previous year. This is a testament to the strength of The Sunday Business Post brand and the dedication of its staff. We believe that good journalism is worth paying for, and our commitment to that quality, both in print and online, remains steadfast.”

The paper hopes to build on this progress with a new advertising campaign featuring six award-winning journalists (pictured) from its team, which kicks off on February 26 and runs nationwide for two weeks.

The campaign will use 48-sheet billboards, metropoles, 6-sheet bus shelters, orb screens and city boxes, as well as TV spots on TG4 and TV3, on radio and press.

Lennon added: “Whether exposing corruption, challenging government policy or lifting the lid on our healthcare system, Sunday Business Post journalists ask the hard questions that others do not. We are proud of our fearless and informed approach to delivering the truth, and committed to challenging our readers to think again about the issues that matter most in Irish society.”