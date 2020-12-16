Suicide Awareness Training To Combat Covid Stress

16 Dec 2020 | 09.40 am

With the Covid-19 pandemic having negative effects on mental health, suicide prevention charity Ohana ZERO Suicide has launched a suicide awareness training programme.

The programme is a result of Ohana joining forces with the Zero Suicide Allliance UK to empower people to to identify suicidal behaviours, and to support those feeling vulnerable or suffering from mental health problems.

Its Twenty2Zero campaign aims to end the stigma associated with suicide, encourage people to talk about the issue, and to intervene if loved ones, friends or strangers are believed to be at risk. The free online training is available here and is for people from all walks of life.

Director Su Carty said: “Suicide is a preventable death. Our goal is to empower communities and individuals throughout Ireland to help by being alert to the warning signs, and helping those who are feeling suicidal to stay safe.

“Our suicide awareness training, with the simple tagline ‘Show you Care, Ask the Question, Make the Call’, is designed to provide every person with the basic skills that will help to reduce suffering and save lives. By taking this short 20 to 40 minute training we could be just minutes away from zero suicide.”

Sports and TV personalities came forward to support the initiative, including Bernard Jackman, rugby international and former head coach; Sarah Torrans, hockey international; Tania Rosser, former Leinster and Irish international rugby player; Brendan Maher, Tipperary hurler; Lauren Magee, Dublin footballer; Alan Quinlan, former Munster and international rugby player, and Peter Finn, home rescue builder and TV presenter.

Actress, writer and comedian Eilish O’Carroll added: “I am pleased to support this fantastic initiative. Suicide prevention is everybody’s business, both locally and nationally. I can vouch that those taking this training will leave equipped with the tools to engage with those at risk. We hope business leaders and the community in general assist us to raise awareness and help save a life.”

The announcement comes amidst experts’ concerns over isolation, anxiety and other mental health concerns intensified by Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown, reducing people’s social contacts, including with family members and friends.

Ohana ZERO Suicide is asking people to lend their social media feeds to the cause and help spread the word about the free suicide prevention training using the hashtags #Twenty2Zero and #OhanaZeroSuicide.

Photo: Su Carty with Sarah Torrans, Tania Rosser, Brendan Maher, Lauren Magee, Alan Quinlan and Peter Finn. (Pic: Dan Sheridan)