‘Success’ Theme For Deloitte Recruitment Drive

11 Sep 2017 | 09.39 am

Deloitte has chosen the tagline ‘Success Is’ for its techno new graduate recruitment campaign. The professional services and consulting firm says it is seeking to hire 300 of the “brightest and best graduates in Ireland”.

The positions are being offered in Deloitte offices in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Belfast and Galway. The roles span audit & assurance, risk advisory, corporate finance, tax services and consulting services.

The Deloitte technology programmes also include a number of graduate positions in cyber risk, Deloitte Digital, information management and analytics, and systems integration.

The firm says that students from all academic disciplines are encouraged to apply, including accounting, arts, business, law, science, technology, engineering, maths, amongst others.

Managing partner Brendan Jennings commented: “Our programme allows graduates to grow with us and achieve their career goals. We are excited to meet those interested in joining us to build our team and collaborate with us in delivering exceptional work on behalf of our clients.”

Deloitte claims that its mobile-optimised online application and assessment process is a first for a professional services firm in Ireland, with an option apply from a smartphone or tablet.

HR boss Orla Graham added: “Millennials want to bring their whole selves to work, and this value resonates with us here at Deloitte as we strive to provide the leaders of the future with an environment where they will succeed and thrive.”

Photo: Recent graduate recruits Vidisha Vishwasa (centre), Ryan Basquel (left) and Ross O’Neil. (Pic: Jason Clarke)