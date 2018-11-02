Success ‘Not Linked To Six-Figure Salaries’

02 Nov 2018 | 07.29 am

Irish people don’t associate success with a six-figure salary, according to new LinkedIn research.

The online survey of 500 people by YouGov found that two-thirds of Irish people feel that they are successful, whatever their income.

“Despite emerging from a recession in relatively recent times, the Irish public’s positive attitude can clearly be put down to knowing what’s important in life and not trying to keep up with the Joneses,” said Sharon McCooey (pictured), Head of LinkedIn Ireland.

Four out of ten respondents in the survey believe what their parents did for a living has influenced their level of success in life. Half the people surveyed said what they wear influences their level of success in life.

Avoiding ill-health, spending time with family and having good friends are viewed as more important aspects of success than pay, according to the research.

LinkedIn’s research found just 15% of respondents identified a six-figure salary as a definition of success. However, the proportion rose to 32% among respondents in the 18-24 year old age group. Just 6% judged earning more money than their friends as a criterion for success and 16% viewed getting a pay rise a positive milestone.