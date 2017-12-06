Students Get Career Ready With Junior Achievement

06 Dec 2017 | 03.32 pm

Students from three Dublin secondary schools have completed a two-year JAI careers programme aimed to help prepare for careers after graduation, to encourage staying in education, and to develop the skills needed in a changing society.

The Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI) programmes are facilitated by business volunteers who work with schools and business partners to promote work readiness, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and the value of studying STEM. The programmes use the experience of those already in the workforce to help children of all ages to fully understand the important role that education will play in shaping their futures.

This particular JAI Career Ready course involved three Dublin schools — St Paul’s CBS, North Brunswick St; Loreto College, Crumlin and Our Lady of Mercy, Beaumont — and 29 of their students are the graduates.

Loreto Transition Year coordinator Mary Kelleher said: “Volunteer mentors from the ‘real world’ really do have a significant impact in helping students see the relevance of their studies and their post-school choices. Volunteers share their career journey and give students an insight into their working life, which is vital not only in opening the students’ eyes to the possibilities that are out there, but also underlines the need to be driven and focused.”

JAI chief executive Helen Raftery added: “Research shows us that working with ‘real-world’ volunteers helps young people to see the relevance of their academic studies to their everyday lives, which is a vital factor in persuading them to stay in school and take full advantage of the opportunity that education offers.”

The Career Ready programme was hosted by Citi at its North Wall offices, with mentors provided by Citi, A & L Goodbody, Accenture, Amundi, BNY Mellon, Core Media, Dell, Deloitte, Diageo, EisnerAmper Ireland, Gaiety School of Acting, LinkedIn, JLL, Lloyds Bank, Manpower, Pfizer, SQS, Standard Life, and TV3.

Citi’s community affairs group chair Sinead Henshaw said: “By supporting Junior Achievement, you can help a young person to flourish and ensure they see a place for themselves in the world of work. I wish to congratulate all of the students and their mentors for their dedication. I know my colleagues at Citi thoroughly enjoyed the mentoring experience, as well as having such enthusiastic students’ intern in our office.”

JAI is part of a worldwide organisation reaching out to over 10 million young people each year. It was established in Ireland in 1996 and since then has built up a strong demand from schools throughout the country and created partnerships with over 160 organisations.

Photo: Junior Achievement patron Leslie Buckley (left) and life coach Jason Sherlock (right) with Helen Raftery and Sinead Henshaw (right)