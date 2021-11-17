Students Awarded Ronan Daly Jermyn Scholarships

17 Nov 2021 | 01.10 pm

Two students at UCC School of Law are to each receive a scholarship worth €5,000 per year under a diversity scholarship programme funded by by law firm Ronan Daly Jermyn.

Imamma Eunice Ikebuasi and Laya Little will talso avail of work placement opportunities with RDJ.

The scholarships were awarded after a competitive selection process based on exam results, a personal statement, essay and interview.

Managing partner Richard Martin commented: “Imamma and Laya are both outstanding students, and I look forward to following what I have no doubt will be successful career paths for them both.

“In recent times, diversity and inclusion has quite rightly shot to the top of the workplace agenda. At RDJ we celebrate and embrace difference. However, we believe that this has to go well beyond diversity policies and aspirations. This is why we are awarding these scholarships. They are about us trying to do something meaningful to encourage more ethnic diversity in the legal profession.”

Professor Mark Poustie, Dean of the UCC School of Law, added: “The School of Law’s mission is ‘Shaping a Just Society’, and through working in partnership with RDJ on this transformative initiative we are contributing in a concrete way to delivering on our mission.

“Increasing diversity in the legal profession will not only be more reflective of contemporary society but will also ensure that the workplace is enriched by different perspectives.”

Photo (l-r) RDJ HR director Eimear Desmond, Imamma Eunice Ikebuasi, Richard Martin, Laya Little, and Prof. Mark Poustie