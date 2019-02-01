Strong Roots Lined Up As Six Nations TV Sponsor

01 Feb 2019 | 11.02 am

With the Six Nations cup campaign kicking off today, Virgin Media has announced that frozen food SME Strong Roots is to sponsor its coverage of the Ireland games.

Strong Roots will sponsor the broadcaster’s coverage on all platforms, including Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Player, Virgin Media On Demand and the Six Nations hub on Virgin Media TV.

Strong Roots, established by Sam Dennigan in 2015, is best known for frozen oven-baked sweet potato chips, and the range also includes cauliflower hash browns, garlic roasted sweet potatoes, beetroot and bean burgers, and broccoli and purple carrot bites.

Marketing director Laura Smith said: “Strong Roots’ sponsorship of Virgin Media One’s coverage of the Guinness Six Nations tournament comes at a time when the nation has never been more focused on health, nutrition and wellness.

“While this phenomenal Irish team do the business on the pitch, we want to make it easier to have convenient and satisfying food that is better for you. Our frozen range is already a favourite in many homes in Ireland, and we hope that with this new stage and the pending Irish victory there’ll be a new most valued player in homes across the country in 2019.”

The deal was brokered by the sponsorship team at media agency Core, working with Spark Foundry. Core’s media sponsorship head Brian Feeley commented: “Partnering with Virgin Media One’s coverage ensures Strong Roots is reaching a cohort of passionate rugby fans, showcasing their exciting range.”

Virgin Media’s rugby coverage is fronted by Joe Molloy, with analysts Ronan O’Gara, Matt Williams and Shane Horgan, and pitch-side comment from David Wallace and Shane Jennings. Dave McIntyre and Alan Quinlan will be on commentary duties.

The TV station is hoping to keep some of the rugby audience for the opening episode of series two of Ireland’s Got Talent on Saturday evening. Hosted by Lucy Kennedy, the new show has celebrity judges Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage, Jason Byrne and Denise Van Outen.