Strong Returns From Property Funds

12 Sep 2017 | 09.30 am

Chris Sparks reports on the performance of selected property, currency and dividend funds that offer investors a better return than deposits

According to a recent media report, American real estate investment trust Starwood Property Trust turned down an opportunity to sell its €380m Dublin office portfolio at a premium because it believes the Dublin office market has further to run. Starwood boss Barry Sternlicht said he was bullish on Dublin office prospects, particularly because of Brexit and the likelihood of UK banks relocating to Dublin.

Investors who share Sternlicht’s optimism should take a look at the Commercial Property Fund from Friends First, which invests in property across the retail, office and industrial sectors. The fund, which only invests in Irish property, is up 6.3% over the past year and 14.1% annualised over three years. Over five years, the fund is up 12.3% annualised.

For investors targeting a more geographically diverse property play, the New Ireland Property Fund is one to consider. Around 40% of the fund’s portfolio is invested in Irish property, with 25% of the fund invested in the UK property market. This fund’s one-year return is 10.2%, while over three years it’s up an annualised 10.7%. Over five years, the fund has gained an average of 10.3% a year.

Currency Swings And Roundabouts

Currency moves have played a big role in shaping investor returns this year, with the principal trend being the strength of the euro against the US dollar. Appian Asset Management notes that euro investors in US equities have seen a 12% gain in share prices almost entirely erased by currency movements.

Instead of trying to second-guess the direction of exchange rates, Appian’s tactic is to focus on underlying asset quality while maintaining diversified exposure to different currency blocks, as evidenced by the Appian Value Fund. The fund holds approximately 51% euro assets and 24% dollar assets, with the remainder of the portfolio held in sterling, Swiss francs and Norwegian krone. After posting a 0.5% gain in 2016, the fund is up 1.3% year to date.

Available from Friends First and managed by Alder Capital, the Insight Currency Fund takes a different approach by actively seeking to profit from currency movements. Launched in 2001, the fund remains Ireland’s only retail currency fund offering. The fund has a one-year return of -7.1%, although its annualised three-year return is a much healthier 8.4%.

Slow And Steady Dividend Funds

Dividend funds have a reputation for being boring, but experienced investors know that slow and steady usually wins the race. Available from New Ireland, the Davy Defensive High Yield Fund aims to generate long-term capital growth with a relatively high, yet sustainable, flow of dividend income. Tobacco group Altria is the fund’s top holding, while Exxon Mobil and Microsoft also feature in its top ten holdings. The fund has a one-year performance of 1.5%, while its three-year annualised return is 5.3%.

Setanta’s Dividend Fund is another option for dividend fans. Available from <b>Irish Life</b>, the fund is weighted toward telecoms, utilities and financials. The one-year return is 5.7% and over three years the fund has posted average yearly gains of 7.9%.