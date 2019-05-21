Strong Jobs Growth In First Quarter

21 May 2019 | 02.34 pm

Irish jobs data for the first quarter of 2019 saw a notable pick-up in the rate of employment growth, estimated at 3.7% year-on-year.

The employment increase was the largest in 11 years, an estimated 81,000 more people in some sort of employment than a year ago.

The quarterly increase from the final three months of 2018 was 1.5%, the same as a year earlier but much firmer than the 0.6% average quarterly increase seen through 2018.

CSO data points to increases in both full-time (+3.5%) and part-time employment (+4.1%) as well as a faster increase in female employment (+5.0%) than in male employment (+2.5%).

Employment in Dublin eased to 3.1% from 3.7% previously while jobs growth outside the capital jumped from 1.6% y/y in Q4 2108 to 3.9% in Q1 2019. Employment growth in the Border was 3.3%.

KBC Bank economist Austin Hughes commented: “The choppy nature of Irish jobs data means that the employment increase of 3.7% y/y may somewhat overstate the underlying strength of activity and employment in the Irish economy at present, but the broader picture it portrays of solid growth is not in question.

“The capacity of the Irish economy to deliver jobs gains on the scale seen in early 2019 might suggest income gains are coming primarily through employment rather than wage increases. That said, the boundaries on this ’new normal’ are untested and a pick-up in wages may be delayed rather than denied.

“The clear indication of more people living and working in the Irish economy also goes some way to explaining the difference between healthy aggregate readings such as retail sales growth and subdued consumer sentiment of late.”

Agriculture Exception

Ulster Bank economist Simon Barry noted that 12 out of 14 sectors showed expansion in Q1. Industrial employment showed a return to positive growth (+8,300 y/y), while a range of areas of the services sector (including Wholesale & Retail, Finance, Transportation and Professional services) also contributed to the stronger pace of growth in Q1.

Construction employment grew by 5.3% y/y, down from the 9.9% pace registered in Q1 of 2018. Employment in Primary Agriculture was down 9,500 (8.4%) over the past year.

“Increased labour market tightness is resulting in more pronounced upward pressure on wage growth, with average weekly earnings rising by 3.4% last year, a notable acceleration from the 1.9% recorded in 2017 and easily the strongest year of the recovery,” Barry added.

Regina Doherty (pictured), Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, commented: “This improvement in the long-term unemployment figures is no accident. By employing a mixture of complementary supports through providers such as Local Employment Services, Job Clubs and JobPath service providers – alongside our own revamped Intreo service, we have provided an intensive activation service tailored to the needs of long-term unemployed jobseekers.

“This key shift in approach has allowed my Department to move from the role of a passive income provider of social welfare supports for working age people to becoming an organisation that is focused on helping and supporting unemployed people to actively find work.

“I am currently looking at options to help long-term unemployed people in the over-50 age bracket for whom conventional approaches in the past have not worked. This will include piloting a new ‘cognitive CV’ approach which will capture the soft skills and hidden talents of jobseekers and present them to prospective employers. I am also looking at new and novel ways to help women – who have been absent from the workplace for an extended period usually for family reasons – to develop the skills and confidence to get back to work by piloting a ‘returnships’ initiative.”