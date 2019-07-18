Strong Growth In Dot IE Domains

18 Jul 2019 | 10.39 am

The number of Irish internet domain names registered in 2018 grew by almost 30% on the previous year, with 51,040 new dot ie domains created as against 39,520 in 2017.

IE Domain Registry, the company that administers and manages the .ie country domain, attributed the increase in registrations to its more liberal policy to allow easier registration, which went into effect in March 2018.

The organisation’s turnover increased by 8.3% to €3.3m in 2018, and the operating profit was €147,000, down from €186,000 in 2017. The company, which is limited by guarantee, held €3.9m in members’ funds at year-end.

Overall, the total dot ie database recorded 259,800 active domains at the end of 2018, up 10% on the previous year.

IEDR has expanded its role as a digital advocate for micro-businesses and SMEs. Last year it launched the ‘Digital Town’ initiative, to highlight the knowledge, use and understanding of the internet among citizens, businesses and communities.

The first town selected was Gorey in Co Wexford, where advice and digital demonstrations was provided to business owners, community groups and citizens on all matters digital.

Chief executive David Curtin (pictured) said: “IE Domain Registry is in robust financial health. With ongoing emphasis in 2018 on strategic execution, the management team was particularly successful in achieving net growth of the .ie registry, continuous improvement in customer services, and a strengthening of the company’s role as a digital advocate.

“Through research like the SME Digital Health Index and direct funding through the OPTIMISE programme, IE Domain Registry continued to promote excellence in SMEs’ use of websites and e-commerce, and greater uptake of digital technology in general.”

Curtin also underlined the company’s new alternative dispute resolution process to handle disputes over domain name ownership, which it calls the Fair Play and a Fair Hearing system and is available online.

The full annual report can be downloaded here.