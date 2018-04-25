Strong Growth At PR Firm Gibney

25 Apr 2018 | 08.45 am

PR agency Gibney Communications booked a net of €333,000 in the year to September 2017, according to its accounts filing with the Companies Office. This followed a surplus of €208,000 the previous year.

As marketing spend has increased in line with economic growth, the company’s year-end trade debtors expanded from €161,000 to €232,000. Four directors – Donnchadh O’Neill, Kieran O’Brien, Ita Gibney and Elizabeth Headon – shared €457,000 in remuneration.

The company paid €394,000 in dividends to related company Gibney CR Ltd, which is owned by O’Neill. Dividends paid to Gibney CR in 2015/16 amounted to €197,000. Gibney Communications’ clients include KBC Bank and Aldi.

In another sector accounts filing, PR agency Edelman has reported a net profit of €233,000 for the year to June 2017, up from €219,000 the year before. The American-owned agency’s headcount expanded from 22 to 28 people in 2016/17. Clients include Ryanair, Coca-Cola, Visa and SSE Airtricity.