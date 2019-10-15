Strong Business Support For Galway 2020

15 Oct 2019 | 09.43 am

The first tranche of companies lining up to partner with the Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture initiative have been revealed.

The businesses hail from a variety of sectors and have joined the Galway 2020 Business Club membership programme, a tiered programme enabling SMEs to support next year’s Galway festivities.

In return for their support, the businesses can avail of bonuses such as increased brand profile and visibility, invites to key project and events, B2B networking opportunities and year-round support from the Galway 2020 team.

Galway 2020 will see more than 1,900 events across 154 projects, 170 partnerships and collaborations with local, national, European and international artists, and cultural organisations from over 30 different countries.

The Business Club offers three levels of support: Club member (€2,020 + VAT) Gold member (€5,000 + VAT) and Platinum member (€10,000+ VAT).

The first Platinum members of the Galway 2020 Business Club are:

KPMG

Connacht Hospitality Group

The Galmont Hotel

Harbour Hotel

Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate

The first Gold members are:

The Kings Head

Ard-Bia at Nimmos

Galway Technology Centre

Busker Brownes

LK Shields

Clayton Hotel

Maldron Hotel Sandy Road

Maldon Hotel Oranmore

The first Business Club members are:

The Ardilauan Hotel

Cantec Galway

Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop

Computer Troubleshooters

Grant Thornton

McSwiggans Restaurant and Bar

Power Property

Renvyle House Hotel

Salthill Hotel

Western Hygiene

Snap Printers

Fahy Buses

O’Reilly’s Bar and Kitchen

Patricia Philbin (pictured), CEO of Galway 2020, said that the business community has a critical role to play in next year’s Capital of Culture efforts in Galway.

“This is a once-in-a-generation moment for companies and the business community as a whole to demonstrate their investment in and commitment to Galway,” Philbin added.

Businesses that are interested in getting involved in the Galway 2020 Business Club should contact:

Ian Burke

Tel: 087 1698960

Email: Ian@Galway2020.ie

Sarah Coop

Email: sarah.coop@galway2020.ie

www.Galway2020.ie