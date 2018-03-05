05 Mar 2018 | 09.44 am

Workplaces across Ireland will hold coffee mornings, book sales, fashion makeovers, panel discussions and clothing collections over the coming weeks to support the annual Dress for Success campaign on International Women’s Day on March 8.

The campaign was launched by Sonya Lennon – a designer, tech entrepreneur and founder of Dress for Success Dublin – and eir, the headline sponsor.

Dress for Success is a registered charity that provides women with clothing, interview skills and career development supports to help them access employment. The International Women’s Day campaign is its largest annual fundraising and clothing appeal.

Eir will hold a lunchtime panel discussion for staff on March 8, exploring issues affecting women in the workplace, and will collaborate with Dress for Success on a live recording of the Irish Times Women’s Podcast. Other companies supporting the 2018 campaign include:

• Permanent TSB, which is holding a panel discussion on March 8, featuring Sonya Lennon, journalist Sorcha Pollak and Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee;

• AIB, which is having a full day of activities at its Ballsbridge headquarters on March 8, including information stalls and workshops for staff;

• BDO, which is hosting a fashion and makeover event for staff on International Women’s Day;

• Codec, which is running an event at the RDS on the morning of March 8, with a range of high-profile speakers;

• Irish Distillers, which is having a lunchtime session for staff that will be addressed by the CEO of Dress for Success, Angela Smith;

• PREM Group, which is organising a fashion show fundraiser for later in March; and

• BNY Mellon, which is organising a coffee morning, clothing collection and book sale in support of Dress for Success.

Lennon said that more than 40 workplaces are supporting the campaign this year. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen more companies coming forward to participate in the campaign, as workplaces increasingly recognise the value and importance of equality and diversity. What’s exciting is that this has moved beyond a women’s issue, and both men and women are getting involved,” she added.

Michelle Toner, head of corporate social responsibility with eir, said that it is up to those who are in a position to do so to help other women progress in their careers. “We are proud to work with Dress for Success again in 2018. This organisation provides significant and practical supports to women who are aiming to start their careers or re-enter the workforce. More women at every level in the workplace will mean that more women will have the opportunity to advance to leadership positions,” said Tonet.

Companies and individuals interested in supporting the Dress for Success International Women’s Day campaign can find out more here.

Photo: Michelle Toner (right) and Sonya Lennon (Pic: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland)