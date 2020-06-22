Strong Appetite For Post-Pandemic Holidays

22 Jun 2020 | 10.07 am

Four out of five people are itching to book a holiday once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, according to a survey published by travel insurer Allianz Partners.

The survey, which was carried out at the start of June, found that 43% of holidaymakers want to take a post-lockdown trip within Ireland, while 37% are looking forward to travelling overseas.

The Allianz Partners survey also indicated that one-third (35%) of people are worried about having to self-isolate on returning from a holiday, while more than one-quarter of respondents expressed concern about social distancing while on ferries or planes. Despite this, seven in ten people said that they will holiday in 2020.

“With the travel restrictions set to be removed within Ireland from the end of the month, restrictions in other countries being lifted from June 15, Ryanair actively promoting flights to Europe from July 1 and the 14-day quarantine requirements still in place, we believe that consumer confidence in travel will be restored over the summer months,” said Roland Hesse, managing director at Allianz Partners.

“Our survey offers some good news for the travel industry, both here in Ireland and abroad. Whilst many consumers are being careful, staying alert to the risks and official advice, they are keen to get their travel plans back on track as soon as possible, once it’s safe.”