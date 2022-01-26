Stripe Facilitates Podcast Subscriptions On Spotify

26 Jan 2022 | 09.03 am

Streaming giant Spotify has partnered with payments company Stripe to enable podcasters to accept payments through its service and offer paid monthly content.

Stripe, founded by Limerick brothers John and Patrick Collison (pictured), has provided the streamer with the payment infrastructure to facilitate podcast subscriptions in over 34 countries and dozens of currencies.

Spotify said it was able to streamline both payment acceptance and identity verification for its podcasters by using the Stripe Connect API, with Stripe handling onboarding requirements for new podcasters to get paid when they sign up to Spotify.

“Spotify Podcast Subscriptions make it easy for creators to establish and manage an important new revenue stream and for listeners to seamlessly subscribe to content that they enjoy,” said Michael Mignano, Spotify global head of talk verticals.

Spotify has also used a number of additional Stripe products, including Stripe Billing, Stripe Invoicing and Stripe Radar, the company’s anti-fraud service.

“Platforms like Spotify are making it easier for creators to quickly generate recurring revenue from the thing they love doing the most: sharing their stories,” Stripe chief revenue officer Mike Clayville said.

Recent data shows that the number of users sampling Stripe-powered platform rose 41% year-on-year in 2021, and Stripe connect is now used by companies such as Patreon, Medium, Substack, TikTok and Twitter.

Spotify claims a monthly listenership of 28.2 million people in the US.