30 Nov 2017 | 09.02 am

Cloud computing firm Strencom is to create 20 jobs between its Dublin and Cork offices, as part of a €6m investment. CEO Tim Murphy also said that his company is looking to acquire two or three other firms in the next three years.

Strencom provides managed cloud services, connectivity and unified communications. Established in 2000, it manages connectivity and cloud services into more than 2,500 sites. The firm currently employs 20 people.

Murphy said that the €6m investment is from reinvested profits. The most recent account filings for Strencom’s operating company, Fulnett Limited, are for 2015, when it booked a profit of €684,000. Year-end cash was €1.2m and the company had net worth of €1.6m.

“Our growth targets [of €50m annual revenue] will be achieved by expanding our service offering, targeting new sectors of the market, while also looking at the selective acquisitions of complementary businesses,” said Murphy.

“As 25% of our business is from outside of Ireland, primarily the UK, we are looking at this market, as well as in Ireland, for acquisition opportunities. We have identified a number of businesses that are ready for consolidation and would be a good fit for Strencom, as their values and culture reflect our own.”

The firm hopes to add the 20 new roles by the end of 2018. Available positions will be in the areas of business development, technical sales, network engineering, technical solutions architecture, cloud engineering and architecture, and product management.

Photo: (L-R) Paul O’Dwyer, Equifax; minister of state Pat Breen; Mark Rohrwasser; and Leo Clancy, IDA Ireland (Pic Finbarr O’Rourke)

Separately, US data and tech company Equifax has announced that it will create 150 jobs in Dublin over the next 12 months, bringing its total Irish workforce to more than 350.

The fintech firm opened a new IT development centre in Dublin last September and employs 100 people at another facility in Wexford.

Equifax specialises in providing solutions for companies operating in the consumer credit and business sectors. The 150 vacancies announced today will mostly be filled by software engineers, business analysts and other IT specialists.

“Ireland today is a globally recognised tech hub, and we are building a diverse, highly-skilled team who are at the forefront of excellence in innovation,” said Mark Rohrwasser, interim chief information officer at Equifax. “It’s exciting to be part of Dublin’s highly-sophisticated technology market.”

Top photo: Tim Murphy (Pic John Ohle)