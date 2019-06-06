Strencom Acquires Baker Security & Networks

06 Jun 2019 | 10.26 am

Cloud computing company Strencom has announced the acquisition of cybersecurity specialist Baker Security & Networks. The deal was effected in February 2019 and deal funding of €1,025,000 was provided by AIB.

Founded in 2000, Strencom manages connectivity and cloud services for more than 2,500 sites. Baker Security & Networks has been providing cybersecurity and network services for more than 20 years and holds Cisco, Microsoft, Juniper, Palo Alto and Google technical accreditations.

Following the merger, Strencom says the BSN will continue as the merged company targets large enterprises and public sector organisations.

Strencom chief executive Tim Murphy commented: “Baker Security & Networks is an ideal fit for Strencom and we share a similar culture and core values. This acquisition will transform our business, enabling us to provide both cloud infrastructure and now cloud security, in our own cloud, as well as that of the other IaaS providers such as Azure and AWS.

“While Baker will continue to operate as its own entity, and under its own brand, our deeply experienced technical support teams will be connected and work closely together, ensuring the best possible support and outcomes for our customers.”

BSN founder Robert Baker (57) added: “Our combined skillsets and services now offer a unique proposition to customers in Ireland and the UK, where we can provide an end-to-end service from deep inside the customer’s network, all the way to the internet, while managing every network and security element in between. There is a great affinity in the culture of both companies, and I look forward to continued growth together.”

BSN’s operating company Baker Consultants Ltd has trade debtors of €383,000 in December 2018 and balance sheet cash of €436,000. Creditors amounted to €270,000 and net worth at year-end was €569,000.

Fulnett Ltd, the Strencom operating company, had balance sheet cash of €1,957,000 at the end of 2017, according to the company’s accounts filing. Year-end trade debtors were €904,000 and liabilities totalled €1.8m. Year-end net worth was €2.6m

Photo: Tim Murphy (left) and Robert Baker.