06 Apr 2018 | 10.45 am

Strategem, the Dublin digital advertising agency, has been acquired by Boston marketing agency Connelly Partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Strategem will be rebranded as Connelly Partners (Dublin) after the acquisition, while founder Keith Lee (pictured) will continue to head up the firm. The new American owners expect to add over 50 additional staff over the next three years.

Connelly Partners, based in Boston, describes itself as “defiantly human”. It is the largest independent agency in the Boston and New England area, with 150 staff. Founded 18 years ago, the agency has turnover of around $60m and its clients include American Express Travel, CIE Tours and Samsonite.

Strategem iLabs was founded by Keith Lee in 1998 and has picked up more than 50 awards for its services since then. Customers include Bus Éireann, Diageo and the University of Limerick.

Strategem’s operating company Below the Line Ltd had a net worth of €316,000 in 2016, with debtors of €481,000 on its books. Fifteen staff were employed by Strategem in 2016 and Keith Lee held 86% of the shareholding.

Courtney Doyle of Connelly Partners (Boston) has been appointed managing partner.

Keith Lee explained that the new roles will be across advertising and client services, web, data, tech, content and shopper marketing.

“Bringing clients on a journey that provides real, tangible results and, crucially, return on investment, in a creative and technically advanced manner is in our DNA,” Lee added. “Having worked with Connelly Partners on a couple of projects already, we both quickly knew that we shared a similar set of objectives and a similar way of working.”