09 Oct 2017 | 12.59 pm

Tech consultancy company Storm Technology is to create 60 new jobs in Dublin and Galway as part of an Enterprise Ireland-supported expansion plan.

The company provides Microsoft digital enterprise consultancy services, and employs more than 80 people between its offices in Dublin and Galway. The 60 new positions with Storm Technology include roles for senior managers, digital business consultants, change management experts and software professionals.

Karl Flannery, CEO of Storm Technology, said that the firm has been recording double-digit growth over the past five years and has plans to double that over the next three years. “Building out our team and attracting great talent is essential to our continued success. We believe that people are what make a business great and we are committed to investing in our staff by providing real opportunities for employees to develop their skills and careers,” he added.

Storm Technology has received taxpayer funding in the past too, with Enterprise Ireland payment amounting to €272,000 from 2010 to 2016. John McNamara, digital technology manager with EI, said that the agency has been working with Storm Technology since 1995. “Enterprise Ireland’s mission is to partner with innovative Irish businesses with the drive and ambition to scale internationally. Storm Technology is a great example of an Irish company with global ambition,” McNamara said.

Storm Technology Ltd booked an operating profit of €619,000 on gross profit of €2.4 million in the year to March 2016. Net worth at year-end was €3.1m, as debtors rose 13% to €3.4 million. Year-end net cash amounted to €903,000. The company had 59 people employed in software development in 2015/16 and six people in management/admin. Average annual pay amounted to €71,000.

Storm Technology is a Microsoft Gold Partner and provides consultancy services for a range of its platforms, including Office 365, Dynamics 365, Azure, SharePoint, SQL, data and analytics solutions. Clients include AIB, Kerry Group and Volkswagen.



Photo: Karl Flannery with business minister Frances Fitzgerald (Pic: Andrew Downes)