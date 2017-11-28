Storm Technology Acquires Ciall Systems

28 Nov 2017 | 08.29 am

Microsoft digital enterprise consultancy Storm Technology has acquired Ciall Systems Ltd, a Dublin firm that specialises in ERP and corporate performance management solutions.

Ciall Systems is owned by Michele O’Gorman (60%) and Michael Horgan (40%). The two directors of the company shared €381,000 in remuneration and €73,000 in pension payments in 2016.

Ciall Systems booked a net profit of €62,000 in 2016 as trade debtors expanded from €419,000 to €777,000. Including the directors, the venture employed 11 people last year, up from seven in 2015. Year-end net worth was €485,000 after accounting for total liabilities of €997,000.

Karl Flannery, CEO of Storm, commented: “We believe this acquisition is a great move for both companies, our clients and our people. We are thrilled to be adding the expertise and competencies of Ciall and its team to our business. It strengthens Storm’s portfolio of offerings with the addition of Microsoft Dynamics NAV (ERP) and BI360 (CPM) to Storm’s existing expertise in Office 365, Dynamics 365, SharePoint, Business Intelligence and Azure.”

Ciall will trade as Storm Technology and operations will be integrated at Storm’s head office in Dublin.

Michele O’Gorman stated: “I am very much looking forward to this new stage of our growth and working with the team at Storm. There are many synergies between our two companies and we have a strong existing working relationship. The acquisition formalises this and enables us to bring our complementary skills and capabilities to the market.”

Ciall Systems director Michael Horgan added: “Becoming part of Storm will give us greater scale and will broaden and deepen our offerings to the market. It will also enable us to build on the strong growth we have experienced over the past number of years.”

Flannery said the Ciaaa Systems acquisition will add 25% to Storm’s annual revenue and expands its client base to 140. Total headcount will now exceed 100 people.

Photo: Michael Horgan (left), Michele O’Gorman and Karl Flannery. (Pix: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography)