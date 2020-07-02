Stillgarden Distillery Opens Inchicore Visitor Centre

02 Jul 2020 | 02.14 pm

Inchicore in Dublin is the site of the capital’s latest distillery, Stillgarden Distillery, which doesn’t just make gin but has assembled a visitor centre and community garden to enhance the city-centre area.

According to ‘Boss Lady’ and c0founder Viki Baird, the gin factory is a first of its kind and “brings science, nature and community together with a view to bringing some social disruption to the world of craft spirits”.

An area of wasteland on the site at Goldenbridge Estate has been cleared of litter and planted with botanicals for use in what’s called “the Distilling Academy Experience”.

As for the visitor experience, Baird says that it includes a “historical adventure, botanical exploration, special tastings, demonstrations, discovery moments and a knockout lunch from local caterers”.

Eight jobs have been created with the opening of the new distillery and a further eight jobs will be created by the end of the year.

Baird said: “It’s been a dream of ours to bring something different to the drinks industry in Ireland and beyond. We’ve long observed that, while the craft scene was booming, there was little real invention, not a whole lot of fun. We want to change this with Stillgarden.

“We are a bunch of nerds who love the science of distilling. So, we spend time in our lab concocting, macerating, pairing and sampling flavours using ridiculously advanced experimental equipment to create spirits that will knock your socks off.”

The first in a selection of craft gins is Stillgarden Distillers Edition gin (pictured), from a personal recipe of master distiller Eanna Burke, a dry gin that he says is “delightfully distinct, unique and full of juniper, which makes the drink a progressive step up from the traditional”.

It’s available to buy online at a moderate €29 for a 46% ABV bottle, along with a selection of ready-to-drink gin cocktails (20% ABV) priced at €25 per standard bottle.

Along with Baird and Burke, the third member of the on-site management team is co-founder Pat O’Brien, also a distiller and credited with bringing the first independent whiskey still back to Dublin.

The distillery has raised €300,000 in equity investment, with the Sutton and Howth residents Kevin Walsh and Brendan Walsh each investing €100,000.

Guests can book their visit here.