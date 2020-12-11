Stena To Double Cherbourg Freight Capacity

11 Dec 2020 | 10.44 am

Stena Line is to double freight capacity and frequency of sailings on its Rosslare to Cherbourg route with the addition of a second ferry dedicated to the crossing.

From 4 January 2021 the vessel Stena Foreteller (pictured) will join the Stena Horizon which already operates the route, doubling capacity and frequency between Ireland and the continent.

The Rosslare to Cherbourg service is an increasingly important freight link between Ireland and Europe, and likely to become even more important in the era of Brexit. The Foreteller will provide an additional 3,000 lane metres of freight capacity each trip and can accommodate a mix of accompanied and unaccompanied traffic, with onboard facilities for up to 12 freight drivers.

Chief executive Niclas Mårtensson said: “We have been listening carefully to feedback from our customers and it has become clear that there is demand for increased frequency on the Rosslare-Cherbourg service.

“One of Stena Line’s key strengths is our ability to utilise our fleet and be flexible and responsive to market opportunities and changes. On the Irish Sea, we are very well positioned to cover the requirements of the freight and logistics sector with a choice of six routes serving Britain and Europe via landbridge or our direct crossings to France.

“Now with 12 weekly crossings connecting Rosslare and Cherbourg and up to 240 sailings per week throughout the Irish Sea region, we offer transport organisations and their customers the flexibility, availability and reliability required to get their goods to market.”

The Foreteller was built in 2001. With a deadweight of 24,688 tonnes, it is 196 metres long and almost 30 metres wide. Apart from the direct Cherbourg route to Europe, the shipping line operates combined passenger and freight services across the Irish Sea from Belfast to Cairnryan, Heysham and Liverpool, Dublin to Holyhead, and Rosslare to Fishguard.