Stena Line To Sponsor Dublin Horse Show

19 Jun 2018 | 02.06 pm

Ferry company Stena Line is to be the title sponsor of the Dublin Horse Show for the next two years. The event attracts 100,000 visitors each year to the RDS venue in Dublin.

This year’s Horse Show takes place from August 8-12 at the RDS and encompasses international equestrian competitions, shopping stalls, and National Show Jumping finals. Over 1,500 horses and ponies will compete across 132 classes and competitions during the five-day event.

Stena Line commercial manager Diane Poole commented: “As Ireland’s leading ferry company, partnering with such an iconic Irish event as the Dublin Horse Show provides a perfect opportunity for Stena Line to engage directly with a wider audience.”

“The show is a huge cultural event in Ireland each year, attracting thousands of horse enthusiasts from all over Ireland, UK and Europe and we hope we can help make this year’s event one of the biggest and best so far.”

RDS chief executive Michael Duffy said: “The show is considered one of the best equestrian events in the world and we operate it on a non-profit basis so to make it the best showcase for the Irish sport horse industry that it can be. This export-led industry is worth over €800 million to the Irish economy and is a vital component of rural Ireland’s economy.”

Photo: Stena Line’s Caitlin Hyland with Second Lieutenant James Whyte and Capt. Adrian Delaney, Senior Master, Stena Superfast X