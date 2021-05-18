Stena Line Expecting UK Travel Revival

18 May 2021 | 12.32 pm

Stena Line is to switch its newest ferry, the Stena Estrid, back to the Dublin/Holyhead route as Irish Sea freight volume starts to increase.

The Stena Horizon, currently deployed on the route due to increased freight demand on direct routes to France and low travel volumes between Holyhead and Dublin, will return to the Rosslare-Cherbourg route, where it will join the Stena Foreteller with a total of 12 sailings to France each week.

Stena Line trade director Paul Grant said: “With huge pent-up demand for travel between Ireland and Britain, and the added bonus of Duty Free, now’s the right time to switch Stena Estrid back to the Holyhead route. Stena Horizon will again operate on Rosslare-Cherbourg. We’ve doubled our frequency on our direct services to the continent.”

The last sailing of the Stena Estrid to France will be the 3pm departure from Cherbourg on May 23. The ship will then reposition for the 8.30pm departure from Holyhead to Dublin on May 24.