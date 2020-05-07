Steep Declines In Energy Prices

07 May 2020 | 08.40 am

Wholesale energy prices fell sharply through April, according to Bord Gáis Energy.

After falling over 50% in March, oil prices managed to claw back some ground in April gaining 11%. However, oil was the exception as the other energy prices fell back over the month.

Day-ahead gas prices fell 39% in April as the supply glut continued, while electricity prices dropped 19% due to lower demand. Coal experienced a similar drop to electricity, falling 19%, as weak fundamentals and increased competition from gas and renewables pushed coal to multi decade lows.

For April 2020 the Bord Gáis Energy Index closed at 44, a fall of 6%, which represents a record low in the history of the Index.

David Grainger (pictured), energy trader with Bord Gáis Energy, commented: “Gas markets were already suffering from weak demand even before the virus hit but the additional demand destruction due to lockdowns has exacerbated the situation. Demand is also unlikely to pick up in the near future, as the effects of the current crisis on the global economy are likely to persist.”

The average day-ahead price for electricity fell 19% from €34.3/MWh in March to €28/MWh in April. Wind output met 25% of demand in April, which was down from 44% in March. Grainger said that although lower wind output would normally support prices, the impact of lower wind was offset by falling gas prices and lower electricity demand.

Coal prices fell 19% in euro terms in April settling at $39.85 a tonne, its lowest level in over twenty years.