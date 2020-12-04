Steady Return From Sovereign Debt With Zurich

04 Dec 2020 | 11.00 am

Speculative retail investors had their cough softened in September when major global tech stocks fell out of bed. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet were sold off by c.16% before starting to recover lost ground. The view from Richard Temperley (pictured), Head of Investment Development at Zurich, is that the correction was temporary, and that the global economic and earnings recovery, as well as ample liquidity, remain the driving forces for risk assets.

One of the Zurich’s best performing funds year to date, up 6.5% at end September, is the Long Bond Fund, which invests in eurozone sovereign debt with over ten years to maturity. It’s challenging for retail investors to buy into individual state bonds, and with this fund you can finance the endeavours of governments in Italy (27% of the fund), France (24%), Germany (14%), Spain (12%) and six other EU member states.

Given the gains this year, the Long Bond Fund, launched in 2003, must have some high-yields in its portfolio. Sovereign debt issuance is increasing to pay for Covid costs, but the ECB is as committed as ever to compressing sovereign spreads. Temperley cautions that Zurich has increased exposure to corporate bonds at the expense of sovereign bonds in recent months.