Statkraft Erects First Wind Turbine In Ireland

17 Aug 2019 | 09.43 am

Statkraft, Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy, has announced that the first of seven wind turbines has been erected at Kilathmoy on the Limerick/Kerry border.

The project is the first to be developed by Statkraft since the state-owned Norwegian company entered the Irish market in September 2018.

Statkraft paid c.€40m to acquire the Irish and UK wind power development business of the Element Power Group, owned by US private equity company Hudson Clean Energy Partners.

The acquired assets included 1,550MW onshore wind development projects in the UK and Ireland.

With a portfolio of circa 13,000MW, Statkraft is one of the largest managers of renewable trading in the UK, German and Nordic markets. The company says the Kilathmoy project is on schedule for commercial operation in February 2020, in advance of the new Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariff (REFIT) deadline.

Conor Calnan, Head of Construction Management for Statkraft in Ireland, commented: “With the first turbine erected, we expect Statkraft’s first wholly-constructed, owned and operated wind farm in Republic of Ireland to be energized in December 2019. We are engaging with all stakeholders, including EirGrid, in order to achieve this.”

Statkraft owns and operates 12 wind farms in the UK and the Nordics with a combined installed capacity of almost 1,200MW. The company is the majority owner of the Fosen Vind project under construction in Norway, Europe’s largest onshore wind power project.

Statkraft has signalled its intention to commit a capital spend of €1.5bn in the Irish renewable energy generation sector. The company’s global ambition is to increase its portfolio of wind power assets to 6,000MW and solar power assets to 2,000 MW by 2025.