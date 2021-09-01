State Street Announces 400 Kilkenny Jobs

01 Sep 2021 | 07.41 am

Financial services multinational State Street is to create a 400-strong specialist team to provide technology infrastructure and cyber-security services to support the company’s global operations.

The company has selected the IDA’s Business and Technology Park in Kilkenny as the site of its new operation, which will be configured to take account of new ways of working post-Covid and staff preferences for flexibility and remote working.

State Street already employs 600 people in its existing offices there, and the new office “will accommodate above average occupancy levels, enabling it to draw on a broad staff pool along the east coast and midlands,” according to the company.

Country director Tadhg Young said: “We are very pleased that Ireland and Kilkenny will benefit from this very substantial investment and the addition of high value jobs. Today’s jobs announcement, alongside plans for our new state-of-the-art office development in Kilkenny, marks a further strengthening of our presence and commitment to the region for years to come.

“Ireland’s tech ecosystem and financial services credentials, alongside Kilkenny’s central location and access to talent from third level institutions in Dublin, Carlow, Waterford and beyond, were all compelling factors in our decision.”

The new unit will employ roles mostly relating to cyber security and will be filled in phases over the next two years.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan added: “This significant announcement demonstrates not only the company’s continued commitment to Ireland but also the attractiveness of the South East Region.

“The new cybersecurity and tech roles announced for State Street’s new facility in Kilkenny will help shape the future of our economy and will support the company’s global operations. I wish State Street every success with this expansion.”

In Ireland, State Street is the largest provider of fund administration and custody services with $1.7 trillion in assets serviced in all classes. The Irish group also manages $317 billion via its investment management division, SSGA.

Photo: Tadhg Young (right) with enterprise minister Leo Varadkar (left) and IDA Ireland’s Martin Shanahan, (Pic: Maxwells)