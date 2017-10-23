State Pension: How Many PRSI Credits Do You Need?

23 Oct 2017 | 11.10 am

The contributory state pension currently has an actuarial value of €300,000. Self-employed people and individuals who move in and out of paid employment have to be careful about maintaining a history of PRSI contributions in order to claim the maximum payment.

All self-employed people with reckonable income or emoluments of €5,000 or more per year are liable for compulsory social insurance at Class S. This includes professional people (doctors, dentists, solicitors, etc); sole traders, i.e. people in business on their own or in partnership, as well as farmers, religious, contractors, sub-contractors; people with income from investments, rents or maintenance payments; employees who are also self-employed in a trade or profession; and company directors who pay their tax through the PAYE system but who are not regarded as employees for social insurance purposes.

Self-employed workers are liable for PRSI at the Class S rate of 4%. Most people in work – employees – are liable for PRSI at the Class A rate of 4%. In addition, employers make a PRSI contribution of 10.75% in respect of their employees, resulting in the payment of a combined 14.75% rate per employee under full-rate PRSI Class A. (For employees earning less than €376 per week, the rate of employer’s PRSI is 8.25%.)

Valuable Benefit

The contributory state pension is a valuable benefit. From April 2018, the maximum payment will be s €243.30 per week, or €12,650 per year.

In order to qualify for a State Pension (Contributory), you must be aged 66 and you need to have paid social insurance contributions before a certain age; have a certain number of social insurance contributions paid; and have a certain average number over the years since you first started to pay

For people currently under 66, they must have started to pay social insurance before the age of 56. When you reach pension age, you need to have 520 paid contributions (i.e. 10 years of paid contributions). Not more than 260 of the 520 contributions may be voluntary contributions. So there must be 260 paid contributions, although they need not be consecutive.

Average Condition

You must meet the average condition too. The normal average rule states that you must have a yearly average of at least 10 appropriate contributions paid or credited from the year you first entered insurance. An average of 10 entitles you to a minimum pension (currently €95.20 per week); you need an average of 48 to get the maximum pension.

This alternative average requires that you have an average of 48 contributions for each year from the 1979/80 tax year to the end of the tax year before you reach pension age (66). This average would entitle you to the maximum pension.

The alternative average will probably be looked at first because it is easier to assess. If you do not have an average of 48 contributions from 1979, then the usual method of assessing the average will be looked at and you may get a reduced pension.

Homemakers’ Scheme

The Homemakers’ Scheme was introduced from 6 April 1994 and applies to anyone who provides full-time care for a child under age 12 or an ill or disabled person age 12 or over. It does not apply to time spent caring before the introduction of the scheme.

Since 6 April 1994, a contribution year spent as a homemaker may be disregarded in the calculation of the yearly average up to a maximum of 20 years. This has the effect of increasing your yearly average as the same number of total contributions are divided by a smaller number of years. So the fact that you do not have any contributions in those years will not reduce your yearly average and will make it easier to qualify for a State Pension (Contributory).

National Pensions Framework

In 2011, minister Joan Burton legislated that the qualifying age for the state pension will rise to 67 in 2021 and 68 in 2028. Thus, if you were born on or after January 1 1955, the minimum qualifying state pension age will be 67. If you were born on or after January 1 1961, the minimum qualifying state pension age will be 68.

Under the National Pensions Framework, a number of other changes are planned to the qualifying conditions for the contributory state pension from 2020. The main change proposed is the introduction of a total contributions approach to replace the current yearly averaging system.

This means that the amount of pension paid will be directly proportionate to the number of social insurance contributions and/or credits a person has made during their working life. It is envisaged that if you were born after January 1 1954, when you reach pension age you will need a total of 30 years contributions and/or credits to get the maximum state pension.

From September 2012, new rules regarding the contributory state pension came into force. A lower pension is now payable to new applicants for the contributory state pension who have a yearly average of less than 48 PRSI contributions.

State Pension (Contributory) Rates from March 2017

Average

Contributions

48 or over €238.30

40-47 €233.60

30-39 €214.20

20-29 €202.80

15-19 €155.20

10-14 €95.20

Before September 2012, an individual could claim a reduced state pension of €233.60 per week if their yearly average PRSI payments ranged from 20 to 47. Since 2012 that minimum bar has been raised to an average of at least 40 payments.

Voluntary Contributions

Voluntary contributions are PRSI contributions you can opt to pay if you are no longer covered by compulsory PRSI by way of insurable employment, self-employment or credited contributions. Payment of voluntary contributions can help maintain or improve your contributory pension entitlements. In order to be admitted as a voluntary contributor you must:

• Have at least 260 weeks PRSI paid under compulsory PRSI in either employment or self –employment.

• Apply within 12 months after the end of the contribution year during which you last paid compulsory PRSI or had a credited contribution (‘credit’).

• Agree to pay voluntary contributions from the start of the contribution week after the week in which you last paid compulsory PRSI or had a credited contribution.

The rate of voluntary contributions payable is always determined by the last rate of PRSI contribution paid by a person. There are three different rates of voluntary contributions:

• Special Rate: This rate is payable if the last PRSI contribution paid was Class S – self-employed.

• High Rate: This rate is payable if the last PRSI contribution paid was at Class A, E or H. The amount payable in each contribution year is currently 6.6% of reckonable income in the preceding contribution year.

• Low Rate: This rate is payable if the last PRSI contribution paid was at Class B, C or D. The amount payable in each contribution year is currently 2.6% of reckonable income in the preceding contribution year.

Individuals can check their social insurance record with the PRSI central records section in the Department of Social Protection. To do this, you need your Personal Public Service number (PPS). Locall: 1890 690 690. Tel: (01) 471 5898.