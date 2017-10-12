State Offices Get Energy Upgrade

12 Oct 2017 | 09.03 am

A new scheme to make government buildings more energy efficient will see €4m spent on upgrading 15 state offices across the country in the coming year.

The Office of Public Works and the Sustainable Energy Authority are collaborating to implement the scheme, which is part of a new pilot programme to reduce the energy dependence of public buildings nationwide.

The buildings selected for the pilot already have energy management awareness programmes in place through the OPW’s Optimising Power @Work scheme. The offices can expect to see reductions of 60% in their lighting bills as a result of, for example, LED lighting upgrades, as well as brighter, more comfortable workplaces for employees. In addition to capital works, the programme will also create a baseline for the development of standard retrofit approaches, to be deployed across the entire public sector from 2018 onwards.

SEAI chief executive Jim Gannon said: “Improving the energy efficiency of our public buildings is one of the biggest challenges we have in Ireland and we have an obligation to work together to address this challenge. This pilot scheme will allow us, together with the OPW, to identify the right approach to energy management for public buildings. This will then be rolled out across all public sector buildings, with potential significant energy savings right across the sector.”

OPW chairman Maurice Buckley added: “Ireland has committed to increasing energy efficiency in the public sector by 33%. Substantial progress has already been made through OPW programmes such as Optimising Power @Work, which has been rolled out to 270 central government buildings over the last seven years.

“It has resulted in energy savings of almost 20% and cost savings of nearly €6million annually. This scheme will build on this progress, benefitting staff while at the same time further improving energy efficiency, and delivering cost savings for the state.”

Work has already begun, or is about to start, on these state buildings:

Department of Agriculture, Cavan

Cranmore Rd, Sligo

Department of Justice, Killarney

Michael Davitt House, Castlebar

Tralee Government Offices

Burgh Quay (Immigration Office), Dublin 2

Chief State Solicitor’s Office, Dublin 2

Kilkenny Government Office Blk 1

Kilkenny Government Office Blk 2

Nenagh Government Offices

Portlaoise Government Offices

There’s more information on the pilot programme, and on supports available through the SEAI, on the organisation’s website.