State Funding Of €74m For Four New Science Centres

07 Sep 2017 | 03.17 pm

Science Foundation Ireland is to open four new research centres, funded by a €74m investment from government over the next six years and a further €40m from industry.

SFI says that the “investment will support cutting-edge basic and applied research with strong industry engagement” and will have a positive impact both on the economy and in terms of societal benefits.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Investing in leading-edge scientific and technological research is good for our economy and helps us to discover new innovations which can improve our quality of life. Our SFI Research Centres represent a virtuous triangle between government, industry and higher education, and show just what can be achieved when there is a shared vision about reaching your ambitions.

“These four new SFI Research Centres will be centres of activity where Irish and international researchers are trained and collaboration with private companies is facilitated to deliver new ideas and innovation. This in turn helps to create high-value jobs and drives economic growth and regional development. The SFI Research Centres show the value of investing in today, so we can imagine the world of the future.”

The four research centres will engage in over 80 collaborations with industry partners, including Abbvie, Action Point, Alltech, Analog Devices, Applied Materials, Ascenix Biotechnologies, Avenue Moulds, Bekaert, BHSL, Bioatlantis Ltd, Castolin Eutectic, Commercial Mushrooms Producers, Croom Precision Medical, DAQRI, Ebeam, Ei Electronics, Element Six, Exergyn, Glanbia, Henkel, HJL Scientific Ltd, IBM, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, KUKA, Medtronic, Modular Automation, Monaghan Mushrooms, Nammo AS, Nucleus VP Energy, Prior PLM Medical, Schivo, Sherkin Technologies, Siemens, SL Controls, SR Technics, Stryker, TEG, Trend Technologies, Truform, United Technologies Research Centre Ireland, Viska Systems, VistaMed, VitaActives and others.

The four new SFI Research Centres will address the following:

CONFIRM aims to transform Ireland’s manufacturing industry to become a world-leader in smart manufacturing. The manufacturing sector is the second largest employer in Ireland and accounts for €110 billion in exports. Smart manufacturing optimises production systems, adding intelligence and enhanced information technology. These new technologies will be at the heart of the factories of the future, increasing product line adaptability, enabling real-time decision making, shortening supply-chains, and speeding up the development of new innovations to produce higher-quality goods at reduced costs across all industry sectors.

BEACON — the Bioeconomy Research Centre — aims to replace many everyday items which depend on fossil fuels with similar items and substances derived from sustainable, non-fossil fuel sources. The world is dependent on fossil resources at present, to produce everyday items that we consume. Since these resources are finite and depleting, it is essential to develop alternative technologies based on renewable biological resources. The future economy must use biological resources sustainably to produce valuable goods, such as bioactive molecules, chemical building blocks, plastics, fuels, and energy. This future economic activity is referred to as the bioeconomy. In Ireland, the agri-food and marine sectors produce high volumes of residues during food production. The conversion of these residues to higher value products will create new business opportunities, and as 80% of agri-food companies are in rural Ireland the bioeconomy will be a key driver to stimulate rural and agricultural redevelopment.

FutureNeuro is focused on addressing the socio-economic burden caused by chronic and rare neurological diseases. FutureNeuro links innovative neuro-therapeutics development with genomic and biomarker-based patient stratification, a national eHealth infrastructure and a nationwide clinical network. Building initially on research into epilepsy and motor neurone disease, the FutureNeuro Centre will expand quickly to focus on other chronic and rare neurological diseases.

FutureNeuro is relevant to the 700,000 people living with a neurological condition in Ireland, with an associated health and societal cost greater than €3 billion euro each year. It will strengthen Ireland’s ability to attract foreign direct investment from companies active in the global market for diagnostics, treatments and medtech for neurological diseases, and facilitate indigenous companies seeking to access this market, according to SFI.

I- FORM Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre will enhance processing efficiency for Irish manufacturing, says SFI, allowing the production of highly customised 3D printed components exhibiting superior performance. This will be achieved through the efficient use of advanced process monitoring, incorporating embedded sensors and process control in the entire value chain from ‘powder to product’.

The centre will enhance the manufacturability of bespoke components and products using 3D printing techniques. This technology enables manufactured components to be customised for individual end users. For example, artificial joints and implantable medical devices can be tailored to match the needs of individual patients.

Science Foundation Ireland funds oriented basic and applied research in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) which promotes and assists the development and competitiveness of industry, enterprise and employment in Ireland.

The foundation also promotes and supports the study of and engagement with STEM and promotes an awareness and understanding of the value of STEM to society and, in particular, to its growth.

