State Bails Out Bean An Tí’s

29 May 2020 | 10.06 am

The government has announced a €4.7 million package of supports for Gaeltacht summer colleges and ‘bean an tí’s’ who have had to cancel activities this summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gaeltacht and islands minister Seán Kyne (pictured) said 700 host families will share €1.6m while 42 Gaeltacht summer colleges will receive €3.6m.

Niall Comer, uachtarán Chonradh na Gaeilge, commented: “The Gaeltacht summer colleges have and will always be an essential part of the very fabric of the Gaeltacht communities, and if the Gaeltacht areas are to survive those colleges must be identified as a central component of their future.

“All of us in the Irish-speaking community and further afield have a duty to stand strong for local Gaeltacht communities, who have for decades provided a haven for the language and its learners. We welcome this decision to support the Gaeltacht colleges and communities.”

Mairéad Ní Fhátharta of Conradh’s Mheitheal Ghaeltachta added: “Although it will only cover a small percentage of the loss of income faced by Gaeltacht communities this summer, which usually see up to €50m from the summer college industry, this will go a small way to lessen the burden on those who will be hit worst by the cancellation of the courses.

“This support and much more will be needed to help colleges and families prepare for 2021 courses and we hope this is a good starting point as all involved begin to look forward to a renewed beginning next year.”

Pic: RollingNews