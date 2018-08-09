09 Aug 2018 | 09.50 am

Matt Hanbury’s (pictured) lightbulb moment for a startup is, ironically, based entirely on a technology that supersedes the old incandescent bulbs. His venture, Lightly Technologies, has developed an ultra-thin LED light that is essentially a tile that emits a surface of quality white light, with high energy efficiency and a 20-year lifetime.

LED lighting uses less energy and is more eco-friendly than fluorescent or incandescent lights. Hanbury’s USP is that his Hikari SQ LED bulbs mimic the appearance and design of the more expensive OLED lighting (such as is found on smartphone screens), but with better performance and less expense.

Based in Dublin, Lightly Technology is building a good profile ahead of the full launch of the Hikari SQ lights later this year. A recent Crowdcube fundraising campaign raised £500,000 in two weeks. Hanbury (30) has also been collecting awards, including the Lead Entrepreneur Award at the DIT/IADT New Frontiers Annual Showcase 2017.

Founded in 2016, the Enterprise Ireland-backed startup has former Philips Lighting senior executive Brian Charman as a co-founder and investor. Originally from Cambridge in the UK, Matt Hanbury’s career included stints with Philips Lighting in Germany and Apple in Tokyo. He details more about the business below.

What were you doing before starting your own business?

I was approached by Apple because of my background as a mechanical engineer in high-tech OLED lighting manufacturing at Philips Lighting, working in Germany. Apple was an incredible company to work for – an unparalleled attention to detail, quality and performance with an attitude of intensity and no compromise.

I was based in Tokyo but spent about 50% of my time at our partner factories in Shenzhen, China, South Korea and Japan. I would be working hands-on, developing the production lines that produced over 100,000 iPhone displays every day.

How did the idea for Lightly Technologies develop?

After I left Apple in 2015, I moved to Dublin to join my wife and was considering my next career move. While looking at other engineering roles at large firms, I had the idea to re-engineer technology from smartphone displays to solve the fundamental issues of OLED lighting that I had been working on at Philips. These were the high cost and poor performance in light output, energy efficiency and lifetime of the OLED lighting components. I explored the idea by doing deep market research and creating a proof-of-concept prototype on the kitchen table.

Was R&D a lengthy process?

By the time we bring the production version of Hikari SQ to the market in August 2018, it will have been over two and half years of R&D. Despite using some established smartphone displays technology, we had to do a lot of work in re-engineering this for the lighting industry.

We have gone through three main design prototype versions, with countless design iterations. We now have two patents pending for our technology.

We managed to raise a pre-seed investment round of €115,000 from founders, friends and family. Almost all of this has been invested into R&D costs, so we haven’t taken a salary yet.

Where are you now in development process?

Our final production version will be launched in August. We started selling ‘developer kits’ in February 2018 to our early adopters, all lighting fixture manufacturers. They have been using the kit to review our technology and to start developing lighting fixtures using them. We have already sold our kits to more than 45 B2B customers in nine countries across Europe.

What is your target market?

Our customers are lighting fixture manufacturers and lighting designers in the retail, hospitality, high-end office and residential segments of the lighting industry. The transport sector is another key market we are developing, particularly automotive, luxury marine and aerospace, where the ultra-thin profile of Hikari SQ is beneficial.

What does Brian Charman bring to the startup?

Brian and I worked together at Philips Lighting in the UK. He is our sales director and leads all business development and sales, leveraging his wide professional network and reputation in the lighting industry. Without him, we would have no customers or presence within the European lighting market.

What state supports have you secured?

I started on the Local Enterprise Office’s ‘Start Your Own Business’ course, then moved to Dublin BIC and the New Frontiers incubator at DIT Grangegorman. We are now an Enterprise Ireland client, currently working towards closing match funding for our Crowdcube investment round.

We are a hardware company, and so have much higher funding requirements and a longer development time to a minimum viable product than most software startups. This has made it difficult to work with some VCs and incubators who are not used to these different needs.

What are your thoughts on crowdfunding?

Our Crowdcube campaign was a great success, as we managed to double our initial target and raise £500,000 in just two weeks. Crowdfunding is no easier than normal angel funding. You still have to be at that advanced stage of development to entice savvy angel investors. You also need to show your risk minimisation and validate the growth potential.

The huge advantage is the audience reach you can achieve. Crowdcube has half a million members and its platform allows any investment size. Much of our capital was from investors in the €1,000 to €5,000 region, which would not have been practical in a typical angel round. Bank finance was not a viable option for us, as they look for evidence of past revenues and we are pre-launch.

Where is Hikari SQ being manufactured?

It is manufactured by our partners in Shenzhen, China. We are using them specifically because of their expertise in quality smartphone components. They are managed on our behalf by engineering consultants Kaizen Dynamic, the founder of which is Irish.

What is the patenting process like for your tech?

It’s a long process. Our first patent was filed in August 2016 and still has not gone through to grant. Our patent-pending status protects us but it means we cannot litigate against the patent until it is granted.