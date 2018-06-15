15 Jun 2018 | 09.37 am

People currently spend most of their waking lives staring at screens of one sort or another. That’s leading to increased incidences of eye strain, deterioration of the eye itself, headaches, poor sleeping patterns and muscular pain – although most people don’t make the connection.

Dan Nugent and his partner, Sacha Cahill, do. They are the founders of Ambr Eyewear, an e-commerce startup that sells glasses with lenses that protect the eyes from blue screen light. Based in Dun Laoghaire, Ambr’s niche is that its glasses and lenses are trendier than competing protective eyewear on the market. The firm also bundles in lens coatings that cost extra with rival products.

Ambr’s lenses block about 55% the blue light emitted from most screens, which is known to suppress the body’s production of certain hormones needed for sleep. They also use anti-reflective coating to improve vision acuity, and they mostly do away with the distinctive yellow tint of some competing blue-light-blocking lenses.

The unisex glasses range in price from €47 to €131, and since launching in May 2017 Ambr Eyewear has sold around 3,500 pairs of glasses through its website to buyers in 41 countries. Dan Nugent discusses the business in more detail below.

How did you and Sacha Cahill meet?

We’ve known each other since primary school and became a couple when we moved to New York after graduating from college. We both have a background in digital. I worked for a number of digital agencies in the US and Ireland, specialising in Search Engine Optimisation. Sacha studied art history and worked in galleries in Brooklyn. After returning to Ireland, she also studied digital design.

How did the idea for Ambr Eyewear evolve?

After returning to Ireland from the US, we both found jobs that required spending most of the working day at a computer. When you’re looking at a bright screen for that long it can really take its toll on you, physically and mentally. I was having difficulty sleeping and was experiencing headaches at different points throughout the day. Like most people, I just assumed that it was an unavoidable consequence of a tech-related job.

By chance, I read how artificial light can deplete melatonin production in the brain, affecting sleep. It all made so much sense to me and that day I purchased a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses online. I noticed an instant improvement on my headaches, strain and sleep issues.

At the same time, I’d been racking my brain trying to come up with an online business idea. Sacha suggested that we should sell glasses like the ones I’d bought. Studying the market, we noticed a lack of glasses that people would actually like to wear. Existing solutions had orange-tinted lenses and unattractive styles.

So we worked on creating a lens that offers the same protection from blue light but is clear, like a normal glasses lens. We also created a range that we felt reflects current fashion trends and would be desirable to our target market.

When did the Ambr Eyewear website go live?

We launched the website in May 2017 without much expectation at all. We spent our savings on developing our designs for the initial batch of stock. We built the website ourselves, pulling in favours from friends for the photography and modelling.

When the site launched, we thought it would be a long time before the sales rolled in, if they ever did. But when I shared the site on my LinkedIn page, we got a sale from a software company in Dublin. I was so excited that I hand delivered the parcel.

What is the price range for your products?

The blue light filter, anti-reflective coating and scratch-proof coating come as standard. For non-prescription glasses, our prices range from €47 to €56 depending on the style. With prescription, they’re €122 to €131, including delivery.

What are the pros and cons of an e-commerce startup?

One of the biggest benefits is the ability to launch and scale quickly, with very little funding. An online venture eliminates most of the overheads associated with traditional retail, such as rent, rates, staff etc. Another obvious benefit of e-commerce is the ability to reach customers in any part of the world.

However, a challenge a small team like ours is coordinating the management and budget of a variety of different digital channels. To grow fast online, we need a presence in all the right places. This means investing in many different forms of digital advertising. As well as SEO, we also conduct PPC campaigns, social media marketing, influencer marketing and online PR. We’ve recently begun spending a lot of time developing affiliate relationships.

Then there’s the inability for the consumer to try on the product. At the moment, we’re offering a free returns policy. Obviously, this isn’t ideal and it will negatively affect conversion rates.

How do you organise your shipping?

We use An Post to ship our packages, as they provide us with the best rates we can find internationally and domestically. Even after months of optimisation of our shipping process, we still feel that logistics is taking up too much of our time, and we’re currently exploring the use of a third-party fulfilment and warehousing company.

Have you had support from any state agencies?

I’ve had a mixed experience with the Local Enterprise Office. On the one hand, there are some really useful supports and grants, such as the Trading Online Voucher, which will help fund the augmented reality try-on we are developing for our website.

On the other hand, I’ve also been left quite frustrated. At the county final of the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition last year, I was told by one of the judges that no-one would be bothered buying prescription glasses online. I felt this comment showed that the organisation might be a little out of touch with some of the young founders they’re trying to help.