Starcircle Signals Ambitious Expansion Drive

22 Nov 2021 | 09.49 am

Cork recruitment agency Starcircle has announced ambitious plans to create 100 new jobs.

The company says it is particularly successful at supporting clients who need to recruit talent at scale whether it is as a result of significant scale-up or as part of diversity hiring initiatives.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, on a visit to the Starcircle offices, commented: “Starcircle is a great example of an Irish business delivering on the global stage. Finding and recruiting talent is the competitive challenge for companies the world over.

“Starcircle’s approach, driven by their passion and commitment, along with a deep understanding of the value of helping companies identify and engage with undiscovered talent will, I’m sure, continue to bring further success for the company in the years ahead.”

CEO James Galvin stated: “The big challenge is that over 85% of the talent pool is passive and not easily identified. We’re changing the way that top companies engage with talent. We go beyond job descriptions to identify high potential candidates that would otherwise have gone overlooked.

“We take away the bias and rigid short sightedness of traditional recruitment, and in its place we give our clients an engine to drive true dexterity and diversity in their hiring process. At Starcircle, we are developing a better way of sourcing talent, one that is enabled by technology, informed by data and guided by expertise.”

Starcircle Ltd, incorporated in 2007, changed its name from Glandore Human Capital Software Ltd in September 2021.

The company booked a loss of €250,000 in the year to June 2020, and had negative net worth of €380,000 at period-end. The company had 16 employees in 2019/20, and period-end trade debtors improved to €360,000 from €300,000 the year before.

Starcircle is funded by taxpayers through Enterprise Ireland state aid.

EI executive Martin Corkery described the company as a pioneering Irish company developing innovative talent sourcing solutions for clients across the globe.

“Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Starcircle over the past seven years and we are delighted at the positive news for the company. Congratulations to all the team at Starcircle – we look forward to supporting you as you continue to innovate, grow internationally, and create jobs at home in Ireland,” said Corkery.

Starcircle is headquartered in Cork and also has offices in the USA and Asia. The company says the new jobs, most of which will be Irish based, will be a mix of hybrid and remote opportunities. Recruitment of staff in the US is a priority, the company added.

Photo (l-r): James Galvin, Micheál Martin, and Starcircle executives Ciara Byrne and Colin Hickey. (Pic: Gerard McCarthy)