18 Sep 2017 | 09.56 am

Standard Life is urging finance minister Paschal Donohoe to restore the link between DIRT and Exit Tax rates in Budget 2018, describing the current setup as “unfair tax treatment on squeezed middle savers”.

The insurer and asset management firm contends that changes to the DIRT/Exit Tax system in last year’s budget penalised small-to-medium-sized savers, who were “diligently trying to secure a better life for themselves and their families, without being a burden on the state”.

Legislation introduced in Budget 2017 reduced the DIRT rate from 41% to 39%, with further 2% annual reductions to reach 33% by 2020. However, there was no equal reduction in the Exit Tax that applies to smaller and ordinary life assurance savers.

According to Standard Life, Exit Tax needs a matching reduction from 41% to 37%, with a corresponding 2% annual reduction to bring it to 33% by 2020.

Justifying this proposal, Standard Life maintains that “hard working and responsible” people have to consider investment alternatives to deposits funds, such as investment funds sold by life companies, banks etc, as deposits pay close to zero. They also cannot be relied upon to produce sufficient growth to secure the deposit required for people’s first home, their children’s education, a rainy day fund etc. in a realistic timeframe.

Certain Loss

With demand deposit saving, Standard Life claims that people are virtually certain of losing money over the long term. “Assuming a conservative inflation rate of 1% over the next 10 years and a 0% p.a. interest rate, it will wipe almost 10% from an individual’s original investment. Almost 30% of an individual’s original investment will be wiped out if the higher historic level of 3% inflation is used,” Standard Life calculated.

“Investment funds sold by life companies, banks and others historically have significantly better long-term returns than deposits. People should have the option to buy with at least the possibility of making some money, rather than the virtual certainty of losing a certain proportion of it over time. Responsible savers should not incur punitive tax rates for making prudent financial choices,” it continued.

Standard Life also argues that there is a long history of Exit Tax and DIRT rates being identical for savers that must be maintained. “The wisdom of this tradition is its promotion of optimal saver/investor behaviour, as choices are based on the underlying investment’s merits (i.e their potential returns vs risks) and not preferential tax treatment.”

Another argument proffered by Standard Life for DIRT/Exit Tax parity is that investment funds sold by life companies, banks and other institutions are better diversified and less risky than owning individual shares. “There are about 50-300 different company shares in a typical 100% equity fund. Does the government wish to be viewed as encouraging savers to invest in individual shares over diversified funds?”

Consequences

Standard Life also listed several alleged unintended consequences of last year’s budget alteration to the DIRT/Exit Tax relationship:

• An increase in older customers switching out of deposits into direct property to provide them with a better income/return than deposits. Exit tax at the same 33% rate as CGT and DIRT in 2020 would encourage more diversified investment choices.

• People are making either nothing or close to nothing on demand deposits. Forty one per cent of nothing on deposit is nothing. Reducing exit tax from 41% to 33% when equity-based funds and the like have had good returns in recent years would represent a genuine tax break.

• A punitive exit tax rate is bad for the ‘squeezed middle’, which still hasn’t recovered from austerity measures post 2008 and is the typical end saver in this case. It also presents policy issues for the government, as it runs counter to its stated policy of “encouraging saving and improving the return to the small saver”.

• Punitive exit tax will also produce lower returns not only for the saver but very likely for the Exchequer too, in the event of a continued fall in deposit rates and thus DIRT receipts over time.

Jennifer Richards (pictured), head of distribution with Standard Life Ireland, said that savings are a necessity, not a luxury, which provide highly sought after peace of mind for many.

“We believe Minister Noonan [sic] and his government will want to rectify this legislation, be fair to savers and reverse what has the makings of poor long-term policy making on behalf of the nations’ savers,” she added.