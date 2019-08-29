Standard Life Finds Retirement Aspirations ‘Disconnect’

29 Aug 2019 | 02.32 pm

With not much more than a third of workers holding a private pension, Standard Life is saying that most people’s dream of a retirement without financial worries will not come to pass unless they start a pension.

The insurer’s latest survey of Irish adults has found that most people’s idea of a good retirement is financial comfort and security — being able to cover the essentials and pursue preferred activities without having to worry about money.

This is closely followed by time spent time enjoying hobbies, then by having a strong sense of overall purpose. Perhaps surprisingly, spending time with family comes in fourth place.

But the same ‘most people’ don’t have any private pension provision, and Standard Life says the state pension won’t be enough for a worry-free retirement. Even those with a private pension won’t have that carefree existence, because their pension fund won’t be big enough, says the company.

Only one in three of private sector employees save through a pension, and the average pension pot held is €120,000, which would yield an income of about €4,800 a year, based on a flat rate annuity of 4% with no indexation. Assuming they can claim the maximum state pension of €12,956 annually, this will yield a combined retirement income of almost €17,800 for an individual.

The company’s research indicates that people feel they should have an income of around €35,000 per year in retirement — almost double what they are saving for.

Head of marketing Sharon Smyth (pictured) commented: “There is a big disconnect between what people want from their retirement and the actions they are taking to make it happen. Our research regularly shows people want to retire on about €35,000 p.a. but at best are saving about half that amount. We also know there’s a large cohort of people who want to start a pension but haven’t gotten around to it yet.

“We’re generally fitter and healthier than previous generations. Our ‘second life’ could last another 20-30 years and be immense fun, provided you have saved enough, chosen the right investments and worked with a financial adviser to plan for it.”

Given that we are fitter, healthier and likely to live much longer,Smyth advises putting much more savings into a pension fund, and suggests: