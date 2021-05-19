Square Payments Launches In Ireland

19 May 2021 | 09.39 am

Fintech company Square has launched a new point-of-sale payments system for the Irish market.

The US business, which was founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, said that the system will help Irish businesses process online and in-person sales.

The payments system handles in-person sales through three devices – a terminal, a stand that can use an iPad for payments processing and a card reader. Two Square POS software products have also been launched for Irish customers.

‘Card-present’ transactions using the Square system carry a 1.75% processing fee. Online purchases through Square incur a levy of 1.4%, plus 25c per transaction.

As part of the Irish launch promotion, Square said that its terminal is on sale for a discounted price of €99, the stand is priced at €79 and the card reader is offered free to clients.

Services offered through the Square platform include invoicing, online checkouts, virtual terminals, team management, kitchen display systems and e-gift cards.

The Square payments platform was trialled prior to its full Irish launch via an early access programme. One of the companies that participated in the trial was Dublin business Gerards Deli, along with its sister company Mingles Ice Cream.

“We’ve been using Square’s suite of products across channels for two of our locations and are now looking to roll this out for all 10 of our businesses in Ireland,” said Gerards Deli owner Brian Nolan.

“Having a point-of-sale system with integrated payments and omnichannel solutions has revolutionised the way we’re able to run our multi-location business.”

Jason Lalor, executive director for Square Europe and based in Square’s European HQ in Dublin, said that independent businesses deserve the same tools and resources as big enterprises.

“Irish businesses can trust Square to be a fair, transparent, and innovative partner they can rely on to help them run their business in times of uncertainty, and beyond,” Lalor added.