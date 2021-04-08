Square Comes To Town With Early Access Programme

08 Apr 2021 | 10.19 am

US payments software company Square has arrived in Ireland with an Early Access Programme for business.

According to the company, its Square Reader makes it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or tablet, and other tools allow businesses to operate easily online.

The Early Access programme is seeking SMEs that want access to “the only comprehensive solution of its kind”.

Dublin company Lennox Street Grocer has acted as a test case for Square, and owner Chris Arnold said: that since starting with Square he has been able to unlock improvements for the business, from e-commerce to payments.

“We’ve been really impressed with the ability to have fractional quantities in our point of sale, and the increased transaction speed for tap payments,” Arnold added. “Both make it easier for our buyers to check out, both in-store and online. Using the lockdown to switch to Square was a smart choice as we look to the future and post-pandemic growth.”

Executive director Europe Jason Lalor stated: “We look forward to partnering with Ireland’s rich community of independent business owners to refine and perfect our products in advance of launch, ensuring that they offer the time and cost savings that will enable Irish businesses to grow and prosper, both in person and online.”

According to Lalor, merchants who enrol in the Early Access Programme can get started with Square products in days, with no long-term contracts or startup fees, and also qualify for free Square hardware.

“With a suite of products that fully integrate with each other, Square saves businesses time, offers solutions for a multitude of complex business needs all in one place, and makes it easier to adapt and grow as needs evolve in future,” said Lalor.

Space in the programme will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested businesses across Ireland should visit squareup.com/IrelandEAP to learn more and secure their spot. Square expects to launch its products for general availability in Ireland later in 2021.