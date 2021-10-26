Square Adding Thirty New Jobs

26 Oct 2021 | 08.15 am

Square, Inc. has announced plans to expand its European headquarters in Ireland, adding an additional 30 roles.

The new jobs will expand the company’s total workforce in Ireland to 150 employees. Square officially launched its services in Ireland in May 2021.

The new open roles include positions across Square’s Seller and CashApp business units. The company says candidates will have a breadth of opportunities to consider across a variety of business functions, including customer success, software engineering, sales, product management, marketing, legal, finance, and accounting.

Depending on the role, successful candidates will be based in Dublin, the company’s European headquarters in Ireland, or in some cases work remotely within Ireland.

Enterprise minister Leo Varadkar commented: “I’m really happy to see Square expand already, after only officially launching its products here recently. It’s a real vote of confidence in Ireland’s offering.”

Jason Lalor, European Executive Director at Square, stated: “We launched in Ireland earlier this year, and this has been followed by France in September, with Spain to follow in 2022. We are building teams to bring Square’s technology to customers across Europe and beyond, both for our business customers and the broader Square business.

“Dublin has been a great base for us in Europe for several years. We’re excited to continue to focus our efforts on our growth in the region and investing in new roles here in 2021 and beyond.”

Kieran Donoghue of IDA Ireland said Square’s investment will enhance Ireland’s reputation as a centre for both digital payments and the commingling of finance and technology.

To apply for the open positions, please see the Square, Careers Website