Spotlight On The Sustainability Professionals

11 Jan 2022 | 02.29 pm

Origin Green, Ireland’s food and drink sustainability programme, is centred on measurable difference, operating across the entire food supply chain and on a national scale. Karen Connaughton (pictured), Bord Bia’s Industry Talent Manager, outlines the role played by Origin Green Ambassadors who specialise in leading sustainable business development.

What is the Origin Green Ambassador Programme?

The Origin Green Ambassador programme is a talent programme . Established in 2013 by Bord Bia and UCD Smurfit Executive Development, the programme takes 10 people who are aspiring leaders in sustainable business development on a 23-month journey towards an MSc in Business Sustainability.

The classes are delivered by some of the world’s best food industry educators from leading business schools, including Harvard, IMD, NYU Stern, and UCD. The ambassadors develop cutting-edge thinking on sustainability and the global food industry. In tandem with this, the practical application of knowledge in the business environment is key, with intensive placements at the headquarters of global firms.

Over two years, modules focus on accelerating growth, sharpening business strategies, and anticipating change in an ever-transient global economy. In partnering with major international food firms, these ambassadors can then build on an awareness of established Irish sustainability initiatives via the Origin Green programme, across key target markets.

They communicate the proof and progress of the Origin Green programme in their placement companies. They gain deep insights into the commercial challenges and opportunities presented in overseas markets that they share with the Irish industry and foster relationships among key stakeholders.

What does it take to be an Origin Green Ambassador?

The selection process for participants is competitive and rigorous, with psychometric profiling employed to secure the best possible talent. Origin Green Ambassadors are resilient, creative, agile, and have high levels of integrity and excellent interpersonal skills. These executives spearhead change.

Why are the Origin Green Ambassadors important for the industry?

The ‘green’ conversation is of global significance, but it begins with every business adopting its own sense of responsibility. The Origin Green programme was created in 2012 to help the Irish food and drink sector do just that and prove and improve its sustainability credentials.

We are currently on our fifth cohort of ambassadors. On average alumni have three-to-six years (with a minimum of one year) international business experience in the food industry. They have worked alongside key influencers in some of the world’s biggest food and drink companies, and have gained business sustainability, supply chain and export development expertise.

Their ongoing engagement with Irish companies gives them a deep appreciation of the relationship between commercial success and sustainable practice. Many of our alumni are leading the sustainability agendas for our industry players. Bord Bia’s Director of Origin Green, Deirdre Ryan, was one of our first cohort of ambassadors and now she is leading the sustainability strategy for the programme!

Where do OGAs go on their placements?

Origin Green Ambassadors placements are in Europe, North America, and Asia. These placements have been partnered with global brand such as Starbucks, Nestle, Danone, McDonald’s, Coca Cola, Subway, Ahold, Costco, Sainsbury’s, Five Guys, Marks & Spencer, Mars, Tesco, Alibaba, Sodexo, Bunge, Pepsico, among others.

TO FIND OUT MORE

• About the Origin Green Ambassadors visit: https://www.bordbia.ie/about/talent-academy/origin-green-ambassador-programme/

• About the Bord Bia Talent Academy visit: https://www.bordbia.ie/about/talent-academy/