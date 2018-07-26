Spotify Users Top 180 Milllion

26 Jul 2018 | 03.20 pm

Streaming music service Spotify, led by founder Daniel Ek (pictured), increased user numbers by 7 million to 180 million in the April to June 2018 quarter.

Spotify’s premium subscribers now total 83 million, up 40% year-on-year. The company has more subscribers in Europe (40%) than North America (31%), while Latin America (20%) is the next largest market.

Premium revenue i.e. income from users who pay for the service, was €1,150m in Q2, or 90% of the total. The rest of turnover largely comes from advertising on the free Spotify service.

Spotify’s gross margin was 25.8% in Q2, up from 23.0% a year ago.

Though the Spotify service seems simple, 3,970 people are now employed in the business.

Revenue in the January to June period was €2.4bn, up €500m on the same period in 2017. Despite the improvement, Spotify still booked an operating loss of €131m. The net loss for the period was €563m after a substantial charge was booked relating to finance costs.

Ek’s Vision

CEO Danile Ek commented: “Over the long run our goal is to manage the consolidated business to 30%+ gross margins. This goal is informed by a vision for building a two-sided marketplace where millions of artists can reach millions of fans.

“To succeed, we need to help more artists connect with more fans. The path to success involves building services and tools for labels and artists focused on promotion, marketing, and career management. This will be a multi-year journey, but we’re making exciting progress.

“In the last quarter we have grown the number of unique artists listened to on our platform by 5%. Additionally, Spotify for Artists, our platform where artists can manage their profiles, is now used by 200,000 artists monthly. In its first nine months Monthly Active Artists grew by 100,000 and doubled in the next six months.

“The benchmarks for success will include (1) the number of creators on our platform, (2) the number of creators using our promotion, marketing, and career management tools, and (3) the number of artists and labels paying us to use our tools and services,” Ek added.

Spotify’s strategy of doing deals directly with recording artists has irked the four music companies who supply Spotify’s most popular content. Spotify’s ambition to introduce its streaming service in India has stalled due to tensions with the music companies over the issue.

Spotify pays out 79c in royalties for every €1 it takes in. The Spotify royalty rate is estimated by observers at $0.00397 per download. That means one million downloads yields a payment of $39.70 (€32).

The all-time most downloaded track on Spotify is Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ with 1,650 million downloads. That’s a lot of listening, though the gross to Sheeran and his record company is only $65,580, which is tiny in the context of what music stars used to earn in pre-streaming days.