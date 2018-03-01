Spotify Files For Public Listing In New York

01 Mar 2018 | 11.57 am

Music streaming service Spotify has filed for a direct listing of its shares that will enable some existing shareholders to cash in, and the company is not planning to raise new capital.

Spotify, launched in 2008 and available in more than 60 countries, has 159 million monthly average users, of whom 71 million are premium subscribers. Its nearest streaming rival is Apple Music, with an estimated 36 million paying subscribers. Net loss including finance costs in 2017 was €1.2 billion.

Revenue in 2017 was €4.1 billion compared with €2.95 billion the previous year. Spotify’s operating loss increased to €378m in 2017 and in its listing filing the company says there is no certainty the venture will ever make a profit.

According to PitchBook, in 2015 the Swedish music streaming service was valued at an estimated $8.5 billion, though private trading of its shares last year reportedly gave it a valuation of roughly $19 billion. The direct listing will likely value the company at $21 billion to $25 billion, PitchBook estimates.

