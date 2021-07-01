Sports Aggregator Locker Secures $700k Funding

01 Jul 2021 | 09.12 am

Sports news app Locker has secured €590,000 ($700,000) in funding for its mobile platform that personalises sports news and statistics for fans.

Locker says its app aims to provide sports fans with a single app to connect to stories and stats on the topics they favour from their chosen sports news providers. The app aggregates content from selected publishers of sports content, delivering news tailored to the user’s sporting tastes.

The Galway startup, founded in 2020, was first Irish participant in the TechStars Sport Accelerator Programme in Indianapolis, a programme which picks 1% of applicants to join, was also a participant ion the Sportradar Acceleradar programme, and was a winner of the Google Adopt-a-Startup programme in May 2021.

C0-founder and chief executive Ross O’Dwyer said: ‘‘There is a world of brilliant sports content out there, and the frustrating part is how we consume it. From news websites and league apps, to social platforms and podcast apps, it’s a pain to have to switch between locations and endlessly search for what you really want. It shouldn’t have to be this way.

“Our mission is to deliver the personalised world sports fans deserve, through a single, free to use app where fans can easily find and consume the stories they need to see from sources they trust. Locker is putting the power back in the hands of the fan.’’

‘‘Written content and stats is only the beginning of our journey. We’re looking forward to adding audio, video, live sports and other core items in the coming months to create the complete sporting experience. We’re so grateful to have investors, partners and mentors who believe in our vision to transform this space.’’

According to O’Dwyer, Locker will include a diverse range of sports, from major sports such as soccer, rugby, GAA and golf, to growing sports such as e-sports and cycling. For fans of women’s sport, Locker will empower fans to personalise their feeds to bring together global coverage in one place.

The funding round was led by the Techstars Sports Accelerator, the Western Development Commission and technology investors in the US and Europe.

The Locker: Sports News & Stats app is available at the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Photo (l-r): Locker co-founder Brian Quinn, Ross O’Dwyer, co-founder Matt Steerman, and Andrew Pierse, Head of Product. Pic: Naoise Culhane)